Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC lowered its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up 5.3% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $48,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,144,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 15,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.6 %

RY stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.82. 128,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,071. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $83.63 and a twelve month high of $104.72. The company has a market capitalization of $133.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.12). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $0.996 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. CIBC lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.17.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

