Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Raised to $103.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.79.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 1.3 %

RCL stock opened at $95.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 2.43. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $96.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average of $67.00.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $24,819,800.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,460,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 729,861 shares of company stock worth $58,020,180 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Featured Articles

