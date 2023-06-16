Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Raised to $103.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.79.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 1.3 %
RCL stock opened at $95.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 2.43. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $96.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average of $67.00.
Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises
In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $24,819,800.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,460,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 729,861 shares of company stock worth $58,020,180 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.
About Royal Caribbean Cruises
Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.
