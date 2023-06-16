RPC (NYSE:RES) Lowered to “Sell” at Citigroup

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on RPC from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

RPC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $7.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29. RPC has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.79.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). RPC had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RPC will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

RPC announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPC

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RES. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of RPC by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of RPC by 84.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RPC by 132.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of RPC by 109.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of RPC by 54.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

