RWS (LON:RWS) PT Lowered to GBX 260 at Canaccord Genuity Group

RWS (LON:RWS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 265 ($3.32) to GBX 260 ($3.25) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RWS. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.88) target price on shares of RWS in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of RWS in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Shares of LON:RWS opened at GBX 267.20 ($3.34) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of £1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,670.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. RWS has a 1-year low of GBX 225.20 ($2.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 417.49 ($5.22). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 256.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 321.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.06%. RWS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,500.00%.

In other RWS news, insider Candida (Candy) Davies bought 20,000 shares of RWS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 242 ($3.03) per share, for a total transaction of £48,400 ($60,560.56). In related news, insider Ian El Mokadem purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.18) per share, with a total value of £101,600 ($127,127.13). Also, insider Candida (Candy) Davies purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 242 ($3.03) per share, with a total value of £48,400 ($60,560.56). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,032,000. Insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

