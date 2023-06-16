S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 279,400 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the May 15th total of 389,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCPPF. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 284 ($3.55) to GBX 280 ($3.50) in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 300 ($3.75) to GBX 270 ($3.38) in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 180 ($2.25) to GBX 170 ($2.13) in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

S4 Capital Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SCPPF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,009. S4 Capital has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.