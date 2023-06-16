Safe Trading Up 4.3% Over Last Week (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Safe coin can now be bought for $5.28 or 0.00020165 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $109.96 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00053974 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00104878 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00033635 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000432 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 4.52563092 USD and is down -11.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

