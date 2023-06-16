Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Update

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sands China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th.

Shares of SCHYY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.72. 8,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,168. Sands China has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.54.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

