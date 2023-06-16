Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.54

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.54 and traded as high as $25.20. Santa Cruz County Bank shares last traded at $25.01, with a volume of 1,292 shares changing hands.

Santa Cruz County Bank Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $209.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.36.

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.47 million for the quarter.

Santa Cruz County Bank Company Profile

Santa Cruz County Bank engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land and Construction, Commercial and Industrial, Agricultural Land, Real Estate and Production, and Consumer. The company was founded by Richard Alderson, Kenneth R.

