Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.54

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.54 and traded as high as $25.20. Santa Cruz County Bank shares last traded at $25.01, with a volume of 1,292 shares changing hands.
Santa Cruz County Bank Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $209.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.36.
Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.47 million for the quarter.
Santa Cruz County Bank Company Profile
Santa Cruz County Bank engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land and Construction, Commercial and Industrial, Agricultural Land, Real Estate and Production, and Consumer. The company was founded by Richard Alderson, Kenneth R.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Santa Cruz County Bank (SCZC)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Santa Cruz County Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santa Cruz County Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.