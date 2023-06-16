Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Trading Down 21.3%

Shares of Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Rating) traded down 21.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.32. 68,267 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 361,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Santacruz Silver Mining Trading Down 23.8 %

The firm has a market cap of C$107.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.92, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Santacruz Silver Mining Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

