Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 348,500 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the May 15th total of 289,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPHDF remained flat at $0.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05. Santhera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $1.20.

About Santhera Pharmaceuticals

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes Vamorolone and Lonodelestat. The company was founded by Thomas Meier in 1998 and is headquartered in Pratteln, Switzerland.

