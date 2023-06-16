Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 348,500 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the May 15th total of 289,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SPHDF remained flat at $0.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05. Santhera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $1.20.
About Santhera Pharmaceuticals
