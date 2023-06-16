Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target Lowered to C$37.00 at National Bank Financial

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get Saputo alerts:

Saputo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SAPIF opened at $23.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average is $25.80. Saputo has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $28.03.

About Saputo

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical segments: Canada, USA, International, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.