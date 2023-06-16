Saputo (TSE:SAP) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SAP. National Bankshares raised their price target on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. CIBC cut their price objective on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saputo presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$38.71.

Saputo Price Performance

SAP opened at C$30.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Saputo has a 1 year low of C$26.80 and a 1 year high of C$37.50. The firm has a market cap of C$12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43.

Saputo Announces Dividend

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.34 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Saputo will post 2.0186418 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 19th. Saputo’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

