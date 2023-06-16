Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.30

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.30 and last traded at $34.25, with a volume of 13305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.20.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 391.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

