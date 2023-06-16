Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHMGet Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,763,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,212,000 after purchasing an additional 587,030 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,950,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,542,000 after purchasing an additional 167,285 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,711,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,280,000 after purchasing an additional 64,743 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $70.61 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $74.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.00.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

