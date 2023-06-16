Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,232 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,137,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $987,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,362,000 after purchasing an additional 112,021 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,180,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,952,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $52.62 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.81.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.