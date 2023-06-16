Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 111.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,926 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 36,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.37. 211,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,285. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.73. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

