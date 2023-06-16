Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Short Interest Update

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the May 15th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Scienjoy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SJ opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29. Scienjoy has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $128.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Scienjoy alerts:

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $83.66 million for the quarter. Scienjoy had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 16.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scienjoy

About Scienjoy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Scienjoy in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scienjoy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Scienjoy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scienjoy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scienjoy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.