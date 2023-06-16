Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Scorpio Gold Co. (CVE:SGN – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.05. Scorpio Gold shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 44,000 shares traded.

Scorpio Gold Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04.

Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Scorpio Gold Company Profile

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 726 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

