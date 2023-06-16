Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Down to $14.74

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.74, but opened at $14.06. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $14.12, with a volume of 80,249 shares trading hands.

Sendas Distribuidora Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sendas Distribuidora Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0506 per share. This is a positive change from Sendas Distribuidora’s previous — dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Sendas Distribuidora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter valued at $584,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 15.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 98,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

See Also

