Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,600 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the May 15th total of 326,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Sensus Healthcare Stock Performance

Sensus Healthcare stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.97. 60,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,407. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.81. The firm has a market cap of $48.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.64. Sensus Healthcare has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $15.25.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.23). Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 million. Research analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages recently commented on SRTS. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $14.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

In related news, Director John Heinrich bought 10,000 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $28,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 79,940 shares in the company, valued at $228,628.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sensus Healthcare news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano bought 17,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $51,054.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,147,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,630.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Heinrich purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $28,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,628.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 30,511 shares of company stock valued at $89,840. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sensus Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 313.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 718.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

