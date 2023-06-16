SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $15.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of SentinelOne from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.60.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of S stock opened at $16.65 on Monday. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 82.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 43,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $693,826.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 604,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,682,936.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 15,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $195,894.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 547,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,916,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 43,310 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $693,826.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 604,428 shares in the company, valued at $9,682,936.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 339,291 shares of company stock worth $5,955,924 over the last 90 days. 5.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in S. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 20.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 547.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after buying an additional 404,220 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

See Also

