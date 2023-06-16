Shearwater Capital LLC Has $998,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Shearwater Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 1,877.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,199 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $46.17. 47,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,573. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average is $46.52. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $49.17.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.