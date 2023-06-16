Shearwater Capital LLC Purchases 2,427 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Shearwater Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,266,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,227,000 after purchasing an additional 417,725 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,021,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,556,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,217,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,730,000.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSV stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.46. 28,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,703. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.32.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.