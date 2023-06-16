Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys 532 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Southern by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $70.77 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,271 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.07.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

