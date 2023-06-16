Sheets Smith Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,591 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Athena Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAH opened at $89.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $89.45.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.79%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.79.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

