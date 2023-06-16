Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $4.64 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $199.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.20 and its 200-day moving average is $237.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.05 and a 1-year high of $284.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

