Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $5.88 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after buying an additional 46,911 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $631,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 438,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,739,000 after purchasing an additional 48,753 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 110,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 27,847 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.03 and a 200-day moving average of $47.52. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

