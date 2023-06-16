Sheets Smith Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 21,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT opened at $79.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.36. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.37 and a 52 week high of $82.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.251 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

