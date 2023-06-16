Sheets Smith Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRF opened at $163.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.81. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $137.81 and a 1 year high of $165.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

