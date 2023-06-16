Sheets Smith Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,675 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 1.4% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in NIKE by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.57.

Insider Activity at NIKE

NIKE Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $112.42 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.00. The company has a market capitalization of $172.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.