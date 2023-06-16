Sheets Smith Wealth Management Reduces Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $161.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.40. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $162.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.