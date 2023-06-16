Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 1,305 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 39.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 169.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,222,000 after buying an additional 87,988 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth $2,521,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 886.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 25,821 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $114.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.45. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $121.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.46 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EEFT. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.88.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $6,034,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,487,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,509,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

