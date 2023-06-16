Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 1,737 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises about 1.1% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 65,845.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,237,000 after buying an additional 1,833,139 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,475,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 734,000 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $192,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,342 shares of company stock worth $7,921,898. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ECL opened at $182.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.53 and its 200-day moving average is $159.66. The firm has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $183.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.57.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

