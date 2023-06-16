Short Interest in Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) Increases By 57.9%

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,000 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the May 15th total of 121,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the third quarter worth $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Tau Medical Price Performance

DRTS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.34. 5,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,296. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50. Alpha Tau Medical has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $12.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alpha Tau Medical ( NASDAQ:DRTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

