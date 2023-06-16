Short Interest in Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Decreases By 30.4%

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Citigroup cut Alps Alpine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Alps Alpine stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alps Alpine has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $22.69.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and devices. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment involves in the development, manufacturing and sale of electronic components such as sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, current sensors, actuators, printers and energy harvester.

