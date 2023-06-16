Short Interest in ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Rises By 33.3%

ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
ANGLE Price Performance
Shares of ANPCY stock opened at C$2.08 on Friday. ANGLE has a 52-week low of C$2.08 and a 52-week high of C$19.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.89.
