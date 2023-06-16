Short Interest in ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Rises By 33.3%

ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ANGLE Price Performance

Shares of ANPCY stock opened at C$2.08 on Friday. ANGLE has a 52-week low of C$2.08 and a 52-week high of C$19.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.89.

About ANGLE

(Get Rating)

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

