Short Interest in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Decreases By 24.1%

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 255,600 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the May 15th total of 336,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANIP shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $50.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.08. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

