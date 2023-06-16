Short Interest in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Expands By 78.0%

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a growth of 78.0% from the May 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Arconic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,686,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Arconic by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Arconic by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 10,393 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Arconic by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arconic by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 20,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ARNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Arconic from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Arconic Stock Performance

Arconic stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average of $25.10. Arconic has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.90.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Arconic had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arconic will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

