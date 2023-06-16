Short Interest in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Rises By 62.2%

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,420,000 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the May 15th total of 5,190,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASX. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ASX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.81. The stock had a trading volume of 584,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,511,030. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.22. ASE Technology has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.24.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 18.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.4672 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASE Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Further Reading

