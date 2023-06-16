Short Interest in ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Expands By 15.1%

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the May 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ASMPT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ASMVY traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.37. 7,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,113. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.39. ASMPT has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $32.42.

ASMPT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from ASMPT’s previous dividend of $0.45.

ASMPT Company Profile

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, and laser grooving and dicing.

