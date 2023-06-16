Short Interest in ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Declines By 30.3%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,252,600 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the May 15th total of 1,796,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 626.3 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZF traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.34.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

