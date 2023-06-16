Short Interest in ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Declines By 30.3%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,252,600 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the May 15th total of 1,796,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 626.3 days.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZF traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.34.
About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)
