Short Interest in authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Expands By 19.5%

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,100 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the May 15th total of 145,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at authID

In other news, Director Michael Charles Thompson bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 398,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,021.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On authID

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in authID by 188.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of authID in the first quarter worth $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of authID in the first quarter worth $50,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of authID by 353.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 41,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of authID by 440.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 43,508 shares during the last quarter. 10.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

authID Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of AUID opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.55. authID has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61.

authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. authID had a negative return on equity of 1,184.52% and a negative net margin of 24.97%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

About authID

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

