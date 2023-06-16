Short Interest in Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Drops By 22.7%

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,078,700 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the May 15th total of 1,394,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 224.7 days.

Bank of Ireland Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS BKRIF remained flat at C$10.40 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,205. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.82. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1-year low of C$5.33 and a 1-year high of C$11.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

