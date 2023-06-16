Short Interest in Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Increases By 59.1%

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the May 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 444,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Baosheng Media Group Stock Down 5.3 %
Shares of BAOS traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,499. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.96. Baosheng Media Group has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $23.30.
About Baosheng Media Group
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baosheng Media Group (BAOS)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Baosheng Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baosheng Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.