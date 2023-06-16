Short Interest in Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Increases By 59.1%

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the May 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 444,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Baosheng Media Group Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of BAOS traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,499. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.96. Baosheng Media Group has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $23.30.

About Baosheng Media Group

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

