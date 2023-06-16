Short Interest in Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) Drops By 37.8%

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the May 15th total of 178,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 10.9 %

NASDAQ:BDRX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.09. 40,835,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,463,695. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Featured Stories

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc is a drug delivery technology company. It is focused on the research and development of medicines for rare cancers, via both in-house programs as well as partnered programs. The firm’s proprietary platform drug delivery technologies are Q-Sphera platform is a disruptive polymer microsphere technology, which is used for sustained release at the microscale to prolong and control the release of therapeutics over an extended period of time from weeks to months; Midasolve platform is an innovative nano saccharide technology, which is used to dissolve drugs at the nanoscale so that they can be administered in liquid form directly and locally into tumors; Midacore platform is an edge gold nanoparticle technology, which is used for targeting sites of disease at the nanoscale.

