Short Interest in Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) Drops By 37.8%

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the May 15th total of 178,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 10.9 %
NASDAQ:BDRX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.09. 40,835,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,463,695. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
