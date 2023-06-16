Short Interest in Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Declines By 20.3%

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the May 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bionomics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.57% of Bionomics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BNOX traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.64. The company had a trading volume of 11,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,347. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53. Bionomics has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BNOX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bionomics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Bionomics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Bionomics from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Bionomics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Bionomics from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

