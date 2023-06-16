Short Interest in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Expands By 54.4%

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, an increase of 54.4% from the May 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BlackRock Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Income Trust stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.43. The company had a trading volume of 55,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,206. BlackRock Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.0882 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Income Trust

About BlackRock Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKT. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the first quarter worth $133,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.