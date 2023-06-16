Short Interest in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Expands By 54.4%

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, an increase of 54.4% from the May 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
BlackRock Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of BlackRock Income Trust stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.43. The company had a trading volume of 55,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,206. BlackRock Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64.
BlackRock Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.0882 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
About BlackRock Income Trust
BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
