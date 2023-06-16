Short Interest in Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Grows By 22.6%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the May 15th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Brambles Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BXBLY traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.10. 17,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,669. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.55. Brambles has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $19.66.
Brambles Company Profile
