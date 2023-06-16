Short Interest in Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Grows By 22.6%

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2023

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLYGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the May 15th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Brambles Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BXBLY traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.10. 17,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,669. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.55. Brambles has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $19.66.

Brambles Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brambles Ltd. engages in the development of supply chain logistics solutions, focusing on the provision of reusable pallets and containers. The firm serves the fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, beverage, retail, automotive, and general manufacturing industries. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.