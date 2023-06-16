Short Interest in Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) Drops By 18.1%

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 521,900 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the May 15th total of 636,900 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 179,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carisma Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Carisma Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Carisma Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Carisma Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Carisma Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Carisma Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Carisma Therapeutics Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CARM traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,181,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,248. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.99. Carisma Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $19.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carisma Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.24 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carisma Therapeutics will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Carisma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Carisma Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Carisma Therapeutics Company Profile

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops chimeric antigen receptors (CAR) macrophages for the treatment of solid tumors. Its solutions are used to play a crucial role in the innate and adaptive immune response, and technology leverages advances in macrophage biology, chimeric antigen receptor engineering, and adoptive cellular therapy for the treatment of human diseases.

