Short Interest in Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Declines By 41.4%

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the May 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHKR traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.16. 14,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,728. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 83.17% and a return on equity of 124.43%. The business had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Cuts Dividend

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.3%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

